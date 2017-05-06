Residents evacuated as Mulberry fire grows to over 500 acres

Air tanker performs a slurry drop on the Mulberry fire near US83. (6 May 2017)

Fire crews work on the Mulberry fire near US83. (6 May 2017) [Source: Corona de Tucson Fire Department]

Fire crews are working the Mulberry fire along US83 near Vail.

Evening pic of the Mulberry Fire from the Corona firefighters.

Authorities in Pima County are working to put out a fast moving brush fire that was reported Saturday afternoon burning southeast of Tucson.

The Mulberry Fire was reported around 2 P.M. Saturday and has burned over 500 acres of tall grass and brush along US83 and the Old Sonoita Highway.

The fire is reported at 45 percent containment.

Department of Forestry and Fire Management spokeswoman Tiffany Davila said about 20 people from nearby homes have been evacuated to a shelter the Red Cross has set up at the Pima County Fair Grounds.

There are just under 200 firefighters working the fire from multiple air and ground resources including the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, Bureau of Land Management, local fire departments, and US Forest Service.

The public is being asked to avoid US83 as there are reports of heavy smoke and slow traffic as a result.

Multiple structures have been threatened and Pima County Sheriff's Office is assisting with immediate evacuations.

