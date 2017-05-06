Mulberry fire grows to over 500 acres

Air tanker performs a slurry drop on the Mulberry fire near US83. (6 May 2017)

Fire crews work on the Mulberry fire near US83. (6 May 2017) [Source: Corona de Tucson Fire Department]

Fire crews are working the Mulberry fire along US83 near Vail.

Authorities in Pima County are working to put out a brush fire that was reported Saturday afternoon burning southeast of Tucson.

The Mulberry Fire has burned over 500 acres approximately 8 mile southeast of Vail along US83 and the Old Sonoita Highway.

There are just under 200 fire fighters working the fire from multiple air and ground resources including the Arizona Department of Forestry and Fire Management, Bureau of Land Management, local fire departments, and US Forest Service.

The fire is reported at 45 percent containment.

The public is being asked to avoid US83 as there are reports of heavy traffic congestion causing safety concerns for firefighters and evacuees

Multiple structures have been threatened and Pima County Sheriff's Office is assisting with immediate evacuations.

The Red Cross has set up an evacuation center at the Pima County Fair Grounds.

