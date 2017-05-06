Police search for man who allegedly robbed a JC Penney

Police were searching for a man who allegedly stole jewelry from a JC Penney in Phoenix. (Source: Silent Witness)

Police were searching for a man who allegedly stole jewelry when he robbed a JC Penney in Phoenix, according to a news release.

The robbery occurred April 25 around 2:40 p.m. when the suspect asked to see jewelry inside JC Penney at 1725 W. Bethany Road. The man said he would pull a gun after an employee said store policy only allows one item to be shown at a time, according to a news release from Silent Witness.

The suspect allegedly told an employee, "I need money for my kid's funeral, and if I don't get it, I'll shoot you."

The man took the jewelry and fled westbound on Bethany Home Road in a lime green Chevy Impala, according to the news release.

Anyone with information about the robbery was asked to call Silent Witness at 480-948-6377.

