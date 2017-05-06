Shed containing airplanes, plane parts goes up in flames

Phoenix firefighters battled a fire in a shed containing airplanes and airplane parts near Deer Valley Airport on Saturday afternoon.

Crews had to battle strong wind and had trouble accessing the shed which is tucked away in the neighborhood near Beardsley and 30th Street.

"So it didn't extend to some of these mobile homes," says Capt. Troy Caskey. "Which is another thing, you've got the wind pushing that fire and flame."

Caskey says the call came in as an explosion. Firefighters were concerned about what type of chemicals would be inside the work shed.

"You have solvents, cleaners, oils different things like that," says Caskey. "So there were things that can burn in there, some wood shelving. Stuff like that we're looking into."

Caskey says this is a reminder how important it is for homeowners to clear 30 feet of defensible space around their homes. Homeowners are encouraged to get rid of dead brush and leaves and keep flammables at a distance.

"You have oleanders, you have dried palm fronds, all kinds of things that can really accentuate the amount of fire and the speed in which it travels," says Caskey.

Smoke could be seen from Loop 101 and Cave Creek Road. The cause of the fire is under investigation.

The shed was located near 2900 Walhalla Lane. According to Phoenix FD, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Firefighters spraying the house, looking for hot spots pic.twitter.com/BVoJQNcjvq — Carissa Planalp (@CarissaNews) May 6, 2017

Many old planes stored in lot that was difficult for firefighters to get to pic.twitter.com/bYe2XYSpDK — Carissa Planalp (@CarissaNews) May 6, 2017

