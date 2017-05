Phoenix firefighters battled a fire in a shed containing airplanes and airplane parts near Deer Valley Airport on Saturday afternoon.

Smoke could be seen from Loop 101 and Cave Creek Road.

The shed was located near 2900 Walhalla Lane. According to Phoenix FD, the cause of the fire is still under investigation.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.