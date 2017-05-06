Police investigating a homicide in Avondale

Avondale police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead Saturday morning. Officers responded to a call of shots fired at 6 a.m. near Central Avenue and Davis Lane in Avondale.

Avondale PD says when officers arrived they found one adult male victim with a gunshot wound who was later pronounced dead by medical personnel.

Officials say there are no other victims. Police are still looking for a suspect and have no description at this time.

