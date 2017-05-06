Police search for suspect who shot man in Peoria

Police were searching for a suspect who shot a man in Peoria, leaving him with life threatening injuries. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Police were searching for a suspect who shot and wounded a man at an apartment building in Peoria Friday night, officials said.

The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. near the 8500 block of W. Peoria Avenue, according to the Peoria Police Department.

Police believe the victim and the suspect knew each other, and that the shooting happened after a fight.

The victim was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No additional information was immediately available.

