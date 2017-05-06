Police arrest suspect in Peoria shooting

Officers searching for suspect who shot a man in Peoria (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Peoria police have found the suspect who shot and wounded a man at an apartment building in Peoria Friday night, officials said.

Peoria PD have arrested Henry Hudson, 38, on charges of aggravated assault in connection with Friday night's shooting.

The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. near the 8500 block of W. Peoria Avenue, according to the Peoria Police Department.

Police believe the victim and the suspect knew each other, and that the shooting happened after a fight.

The victim, a 46-year-old male, was transported to a hospital with life-threatening injuries and is still hospitalized.

#UPDATE: @PeoriaAzPS have arrested 38 yr old, Henry Hudson for aggravated assault after shooting last night. More info to follow. pic.twitter.com/rAb1bJjeJe — Peoria Police (AZ) (@PeoriaAzPS) May 6, 2017

