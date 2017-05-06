Complications from sexual assault could be a pre-existing condition

Shannon Schell of the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence said the organization is "extremely concerned" about the new American Health Care Act. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
Victims of sexual assault could be forced to pay more for health insurance coverage under the House bill to replace the Affordable Care Act.

Concern over changes to Obamacare protections for people with pre-existing conditions prompted thousands to voice their concerns on Twitter after Thursday’s vote. Users worldwide sent tweets with the hashtag #IamaPreexistingCondition about 150,000 times on Friday.

One wrote, “Bipolar disorder, raped in college. Those are reasons I won’t get health coverage under Trumpcare.”

“We’re extremely concerned,” said Shannon Schell of the Arizona Coalition to End Sexual and Domestic Violence.

Under the Republican plan, insurers cannot deny people outright because of pre-existing conditions, but states could get a waiver that allows insurers set prices based on a person's medical background.

“If they have ongoing mental health issues through their lifetime or have physical issues that may have resulted from the rape, they could be charged higher premiums. They could essentially be charged out of being able to afford coverage,” Schell said.

The American Health Care Act passed by the House Thursday does not specifically list “sexual assault” as a pre-existing condition. In fact the bill does not lay out any specific medical diagnoses or event as a pre-existing condition; those decisions would left to insurance companies and states, according to PolitiFact.

But Schell says sexual assault victims can develop a wide range of medical issues that insurers based prices on in the past – before the ACA prohibited insurers from considering pre-existing conditions in pricing formulas.

“Somebody could have PTSD, ongoing depression, anxiety. That could cause them to need treatment for many years. There are physical aspects -- say if somebody contracts HIV,” she said.

For victims of sexual assault, problems with health insurance could have dangerous consequences, she said.

“If their coverage is by their abusive partner, they may be reluctant to leave knowing that now it's going to be difficult for them to find a provider they can afford,” she said.

State law does have certain insurance protections for victims of domestic violence, but it’s unclear how far those protections would extend, Schell said. The Arizona law says insurers cannot charge a different rate “solely on the basis that the insured… has been a victim of domestic violence.”

The law does not mention victims of sexual assault.

