Tempe teacher pleads not guilty to having sex with a student

A Tempe middle-school teacher accused of having sexual encounters with a student has pleaded not guilty.

Maricopa County Superior Court officials say Kara Loofborough was arraigned on Friday. Her next scheduled court date is June 16.

Tempe police say the 26-year-old Loofborough was arrested last month on suspicion of furnishing harmful items to a minor, indecent exposure and luring a minor for sexual exploitation.

Police say they contacted Loofborough after receiving a call from the father of the 13-year-old boy last week.

The man was concerned about conversations his son had with the seventh-grade science teacher.

Police say the teen allegedly had been Facebook messaging and video chatting with Loofborough after school hours.

She later reportedly exposed herself to the boy via video chat and allegedly let him touch her.

