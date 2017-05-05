Road closed in Mesa after man dies in motorcycle crash

A motorcycle rider was killed Friday evening following a crash involving a vehicle in Mesa, prompting the closure of Baseline Road, police said.

The crash was reported around 7 p.m. on Baseline Road where the motorcyclist was riding eastbound and collided with a vehicle, according to the Mesa Police Department.

The rider was transported to a hospital where he died from his injuries. No other injuries were reported, police said.

Eastbound and westbound lanes were shut down on Baseline Road between Extension Road and Vineyard.

Police said they believe another motorcyclist may have been involved in the crash before fleeing the scene. The rider was described as "heavy set" with a leather vest and bright colors on the back of the vest. The rider was on a green and yellow motorcycle. The motorcyclist's involvement was not known, according to Mesa Police Department.

Anyone with information about the other motorcycle rider was asked to call the Mesa Police Department.

