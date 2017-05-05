'Suspicious' vehicle prompts closure of Sky Harbor car rental facility

Police evacuated the car rental facility at Sky Harbor Airport after a report about a "suspicious vehicle." (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The discovery of a "suspicious" vehicle prompted the closure of the rental car facility at Sky Harbor International Airport on Friday evening, officials said.

Police received information around 5 p.m. that a vehicle had been left unattended. Officers began precautionary evacuations around the facility, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Flights were not affected by the investigation.

The car rental center was reopened just before 7 p.m., officials said.

No additional information was immediately available.

The Rental Car Center @PHXSkyHarbor has been re-opened. — PHX Sky Harbor (@PHXSkyHarbor) May 6, 2017

The PHX Sky Harbor Rental Car Center is temporarily closed. Please delay returning cars. No vehicle pick-ups at this time. — PHX Sky Harbor (@PHXSkyHarbor) May 6, 2017

Enterprise is accepting PHX rental car returns at 16th St. & Buckeye. — PHX Sky Harbor (@PHXSkyHarbor) May 6, 2017

National, Alamo and Enterprise customers @PHXSkyHarbor can return cars at 16th St. & Buckeye. Shuttles to airport available. — PHX Sky Harbor (@PHXSkyHarbor) May 6, 2017

Employees & customers waiting for answers after @PHXSkyHarbor rental car area evacuated for bomb threat. pic.twitter.com/YaO6Fo8PEa — Ashlee DeMartino (@AshleeDeMartino) May 6, 2017

