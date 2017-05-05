'Suspicious' vehicle prompts closure of Sky Harbor car rental facility

Police evacuated the car rental facility at Sky Harbor Airport after a report about a "suspicious vehicle." (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
The discovery of a "suspicious" vehicle prompted the closure of the rental car facility at Sky Harbor International Airport on Friday evening, officials said.
Police received information around 5 p.m. that a vehicle had been left unattended. Officers began precautionary evacuations around the facility, according to the Phoenix Police Department.
Flights were not affected by the investigation.
The car rental center was reopened just before 7 p.m., officials said.
No additional information was immediately available.
