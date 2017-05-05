Police: Former insider helped sex offender escape State Hospital

Police say a sex offender who escaped treatment at the Arizona State Hospital last weekend had help from a former hospital worker.

Randy Layton, 38, escaped custody Saturday, while on a supervised outing at a restaurant near 34th Street and Thomas Road.

According to investigators, it was not long after that they learned Layton had an ongoing relationship Amber Rose Wilson, 38, a former residential program specialist at the State Hospital.

Wilson worked there from July 2012 to November 2014. There are indications that her relationship with Layton was the reason she left her job.

The couple was reportedly seen in the area of Central and Dunlap Avenues shortly after Layton walked way from the restaurant. That is also the area where investigators found Wilson's GPS tracking ankle monitor.

On Thursday, the Dickinson Police Department in North Dakota were alerted that Layton and Wilson may be in their area. Officers there located the couple in a home, the SWAT team was mobilized and the pair was taken into custody without any problems.

Wilson was taken into custody for hindering their investigation and a warrant for her arrest was issued on Friday, authorities said. She will likely be extradited back to Arizona.

Earlier this week, police also issued a felony warrant for Layton for tampering with a monitoring device and escaping. He is being extradited back to Arizona.

Holly Ward, a spokeswoman for the Arizona Department of Health Services, which runs the State Hospital said they are currently reviewing and updating policies and procedures as a result of Layton's escape.

Ward said some changes have already gone into effect including the implementation of a new phone logging system to document calls by residents; expanded background checks to include people on resident's phones lists; 1:1 ratio staff to resident for off-site activity; and the hiring of additional residential program specialist to meet the increased supervision requirements.

With the escape of Layton, the State Hospital has temporarily suspended off-site outings. Residents who work off-site are allowed to continue to work during this time. And residents who have off-site medical appointments are allowed to continue medical visits.

