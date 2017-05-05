Dirty Dining May 5th: Scottsdale hot spot hit with 5 health code violations

Every week CBS 5 News is sent a list of restaurants that have been recently inspected by Maricopa County's Environmental Services Department. CBS 5 News selects five restaurants with some of the highest number of "risk factors."

According to health inspectors, risk factors are considered major health code violations. For more details on the restaurant inspection scoring system visit www.maricopa.gov.

This week's restaurants are:

Claim Jumper Restaurant

3063 W Agua Fria Fwy

Phoenix

4 violations

Super Carniceria Uruapan

6541 N 59th Ave

Glendale

4 violations

Great Papa’s Gyros

4935 W Glendale Ave

Glendale

4 violations

Prankster’s too

7919 E Thomas Rd

Scottsdale

5 violations

Dean’s List – Perfect Health Inspection Scores

Boston Market

236 E Bell Road

Phoenix

85022

Gilbert High School

1101 E. Elliot Road

Gilbert

85234

Burger King

5841 W. Thunderbird Road

Glendale

85304

El Rancho Mexican Restaurant

683 W. Wickenburg Way

85390

Chipotle Mexican Grill

1955 S. Signal Butte Rd

Mesa

85209

Popeye’s

1299 N. Arizona Ave

Gilbert

85233

Jason Barry Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

Jason Barry

Jason Barry has been reporting in the Valley since 1997.

He is a nine-time Rocky Mountain Emmy Award winner who is best known for his weekly Dirty Dining reports, which highlight local restaurants with major health code violations.

Jason was born in Los Angeles and graduated from the University of Miami.

An avid sports fan, Jason follows the Diamondbacks, Cardinals and Suns with his wife, Karen, and son, Joshua.

His favorite stories to cover are the station’s Pay it Forward segments, which reward members of the community with $500 for going ‘above and beyond’ the call of duty to help others.

Jason, started his career at WBTW-TV in Florence, SC before moving to WALA-TV in Mobile, AL, was named the Associated Press Reporter of the Year in 2002.

