Firefighters battle blaze involving lithium batteries in Phoenix

Firefighters battle a blaze involving lithium batteries at an industrial park in Phoenix. (Source: Phoenix Fire Dept.) (CITY OF PHOENIX) -
Firefighters were battling a large fire involving lithium batteries in an industrial area, officials said.
The blaze was reported around 5 p.m. near 21442 N. Central Avenue, according to the Phoenix Fire Department.
No additional information was immediately available.
Refresh this developing story for updates.
Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.