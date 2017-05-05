Arizona sees record heat for Cinco de Mayo

Arizona Snowbowl still had skiers for Cinco de Mayo! (5 May 2017) [Source: Arizona Snowbowl]

Skiers enjoying Cinco de Mayo on the slopes at Arizona Snowbowl! (5 May 2017)

Phoenix set a new heat record for today as we reached 107 just before 2 P.M. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Days after recording its first 100-degree temperature of the year, Phoenix has set a record for heat.

National Weather Service meteorologists say Friday's high of 108 degrees broke the previous mark of 105 set in 1989.

They say the normal high for May 5 is 91 degrees.

The average date Phoenix sees its first 105 degree day is May 23 while the average date for the first 108 degree high is May 31.

Phoenix posted its first 100 degree day of the year on Wednesday.

Meteorologists say the heat won't linger with a low-pressure system expected to drop temperatures to the mid-70s by the start of next week.

While the heat cranked up in the Valley, up north near Flagstaff, skiers celebrated Cinco de Mayo on the slopes at Snowbowl ski area.

"We're very excited to extend the ski season into May at Arizona Snowbowl," said J.R. Murry, general manager at Snowbowl. "This will be the longest season Arizona Snowbowl has offered our snow enthusiasts and it's been a fantastic ski season!"

Tucson also set a record today getting to 103 degrees. The Old Pueblo's previous record for the date was 102.

Chief Meteorologist Royal Norman says, "Now we're going to see big changes very quickly. Saturday, as a storm system approaches, we're going to see very windy conditions across the state and the Valley will see high temps drop into the mid-90s. By Sunday, as some very cool air makes its way in, we'll see highs only in the mid-70s, down 20 degrees in one day!"

By late Monday into Tuesday and Wednesday, we have a decent chance for scattered showers, even a thunderstorm or two. And in the mountains, this system may bring some snow to northern and eastern portions of the state.

A WX change is comg as a lrg cold Pac storm approachs the area. 1st wind Sat followed by chance of shwrs spreadg W to E late Sun - Tue#azwx pic.twitter.com/g3BBRsBIba — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) May 5, 2017

Cimon the Lizard reminds us today will be the hottest day of the year so far, and the hottest since 9/18/16...or 230 days ago! #azwx #cawx pic.twitter.com/eP3MTi0BDb — NWS Phoenix (@NWSPhoenix) May 5, 2017

