Valley teacher pleads guilty to sex with student

Allen Scott Johnson pleaded guilty to all three sexual conduct charges against him Friday morning.

According to Maricopa County Superior Court, Johnson was charged with one count of sexual conduct with a minor and two counts of attempt to commit sexual conduct with a minor.

Johnson, 48, was arrested by Glendale police last September for allegedly having sex with a 17-year-old student in 2011 while he was a teacher at Cactus High School.

[RELATED: Glendale PD: Teacher allegedly had sex with student]

Johnson was arrested at Paradise Valley High School where he was teaching at the time. He was immediately placed on administrative leave by the school district after the arrest.

Glendale police said there were no other allegations against Johnson.

Police began the investigation when the female student reported the alleged relationship in July 2016.

She told police she was 16-years-old when she first interacted with Johnson and 17-years-old when the sexual relationship began.

Johnson worked at Cactus High School from January 2010 to December 2012. According to a police report, the first incident occurred in Johnson's car on graduation night in 2011.

All of the alleged incidents occurred when the student was 17-years-old.

Johnson admitted to the sexual relationship to Glendale police when he was questioned. His sentencing is set for June 6, 2017.

Allen Johnson pled guilty to sexual conduct with a

minor and 2 counts of attempt to commit sexual conduct with a minor.

Sentencing is 6/6. — MC Superior Court (@courtpio) May 5, 2017

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.