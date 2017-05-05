Car vending machine coming to Tempe

Tempe City Council voted yesterday to bring a car vending machine to the city.

The vending machine is made by the Phoenix based online car company, Carvana, and the Tempe location will be the sixth in the country.

Carvana asked the council to approve their new 9-story location at Scottsdale Road and Loop 202.

Customers buy their car online and use a special coin to dispense the car from the vending machine.

[WATCH: Carvana's car vending machine]

According to Carvana's website, customers take a 360 degree virtual tour of the car before buying and have seven days to test own the car in person after purchase.

There is no word yet on when the vending machine will go up in Tempe.

