VIDEO: Gun store burglars escape with 6 high-powered rifles

Federal agents and local police are searching for the three people who burglarized a gun shop, getting away with six high-powered semiautomatic rifles, and now there’s a reward on the table for information leading to their arrests.

This goes back to the night of Friday, March 3. It happened just before 9 p.m. at Shoppers Supply, 1477 W. Apache Trail in Apache Junction.

“Video surveillance captured three masked and gloved suspects entering emergency exit doors; they proceeded to a gun case and gained access,” according to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Apache Junction Police Department.

Needing help from the public to find those suspects, the ATF and AJPD released that video to the media on Friday, reminding people that a reward up to $5,000 is available through Silent Witness.

The burglars, who were seen on four different cameras, were in and out of the store very quickly. The video timestamps have them going into the store at 8:48 p.m. and running out, rifles in hand, about 30 seconds later.

Investigators have conflicting information about the vehicle the suspects were in when they left the store. It might have been either a dark four-door sedan or a white four-door SUV. No license plate information was provided, according to a news released from the Department of Justice.

Shoppers Supply is a Federal Firearms Licensee (FFL).

"The theft of firearms from licensed gun dealers is a top priority for ATF," said Assistant Special Agent in Charge Gabriel Pinon, "Through our experience, we know that tips from the public can result in the recovery of these stolen firearms.”

The stolen weapons are worth about $7,700.

If you have any information about this incident, please call Silent Witness at either 480-WITNESS (948-6377) or 1-800-343-TIPS (8477). Spanish speakers may call 480-TESTIGO (837-8446). (Click or tap phone number to call from this story on your mobile device.)

Shoppers Supply, which is now based in Chandler, is a family-owned and operated business that first opened in Iowa in 1966. With the motto, "You live it. We supply it," Shoppers Supply moved to Arizona in 2011, opening its first store in Apache Junction. A Chandler store opened two years later.

While Shoppers Supply is an FFL, guns are not its only merchandise. The store carries farm and ranching supplies, tools, pet supplies and equipment for outdoor sports, as well as automotive, electrical, and plumbing supplies.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.