Suspects in high school vandalism arrested in Casa Grande

Casa Grande police made multiple arrests Wednesday in the April 21 vandalism and burglary incident at Casa Grande Union High School.

With the help of surveillance footage, Casa Grande PD says they identified two juveniles involved in the incident.

They are described as two males aged 15 and 14-years-old, neither of whom are students at the school.

The same 15-year-old male is also the primary suspect in a separate vandalism case that resulted in damaged vehicles in a subdivision in Casa Grande, according to Casa Grande police.

The school incident resulted in damage to the school, equipment and vehicles. Vandalism photos showed maintenance vehicles covered in paint, graffiti on walls and school buses sprayed with foam from a fire extinguisher.

School officials estimated the damage could be in excess of $20,000. But the damage could have been worse, according to Principal Tom Trigalet.

"Nothing that would directly impact our students' education in the classroom was damaged or vandalized," Trigalet said.

The two juveniles were booked into the Pinal County Juvenile Detention Center on Wednesday.

