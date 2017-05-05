"Drink One for Dane Day" benefits MDA for ALS

All Dutch Bros across the country are donating all of their proceeds today to the Muscular Dystrophy Association in support of ALS research to honor co-founder Dane Boersma who died of ALS

For a location near you visit: https://dutchbros.com/locations

First Friday expanding past Roosevelt Row

First Friday is taking the art past Roosevelt Row and bringing performance art to Moreland Street. Live performance art is being added, as well as a beer garden, and "Date Nite Child Drop-Off" where your kids can have fun while you and your partner have a date night at First Friday. The first activation of Moreland Street for First Fridays will take place on Friday, May 5th, from 6-10pm. First Fridays happen on the first Friday of every month.

For more information on Roosevelt Row, visit: http://www.rooseveltrow.org/

"Date Nite Child Drop-Off", where parents can drop their children off at the Phoenix Center for the Arts for $25 and a 2.5-hour art class (6:00-8:30pm) before exploring First Friday

For more information on Date Nite Child Drop Off visit:

https://phoenixcenterforthearts.org/events/date-nite-may2017/

Forces of Nature gets women outside

REI is kicking off their Force of Nature camping this weekend, focused on making the outdoors the world's biggest playground, hopefully inspiring women to get outside. There will be programs and classes like backpacking, paddling, biking, bouldering, navigation and more.

For more information, visit: www.rei.com/forceofnature

For more information on the South Mountain Park Environmental Center visit:

http://www.phoenixzoo.org/south-mountain-environmental-education-center/

South Mountain Park Environmental Center

10409 S. Central Ave.

Phoenix, AZ 85042

(623) 334-7880

Casa Añejo opens on Cinco de Mayo!

Casa Anejo will be opening in the heart of 7th Street dining corridor on Friday, May 5. Tucked inside The Colony shopping center (just across from Stock & Stable), Casa Añejo Tacos and Tequila serves an all-day menu of modern, wood-fired twists on authentic Mexican fare within the walls of a vibrant space created by professional designer and host of HGTV and DIY Network's Kitchen Crashers, Alison Victoria.

Plus, Casa Añejo features a gorgeous outdoor patio overlooking 7th Street, which will feature a walk-up window offering tacos, Sonoran Hot Dogs, and bottled beer.

Serve lunch and dinner daily, as well as a weekend brunch

For more information, visit: https://casaanejo.com/ and Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/casaanejo/



Casa Añejo Tacos + Tequila

5600 N. 7th Street

Phoenix, Arizona, AZ 85014

(480) 588-2908

Big Surf opens for the season

Big Surf Waterpark in Tempe will open for the new 2017 season on Saturday, May 6th. As the temps begin to heat up, and as we head into the summer months, you can cool it down at Big Surf. We check out the waterparks latest deals and attractions, including a new zip line that is sure to get your heart pounding.

Big Surf Attractions:

Waikiki Beach Wave Pool

America's original wave pool with 2.5 million gallons of water, Waikiki Beach is the place to be on a hot summer day. We also have rafts, boogie boards and surf boards available for rental during normal operating hours. All guests under 48 inches in height will be required to wear a life vest, provided complimentary by Big Surf Waterpark. Also, children eight years of age and younger must be accompanied by an adult.

Bora Bora Bay

Enjoy the tipping tree frogs. The perfect attraction for the climbing monkeys in your family. All parents must be accompanied by a child for access in this Kool Kids Zone.

Otter Slides

These smaller slides drop down into Bora Bora Bay. These slides are especially geared for the kids 48 inches and under.

Hurricane Slides

Calling all daredevils! Plunge down either of the three body slides for the thrill of your visit. Whichever you choose, just make sure you measure yourself at the bottom before you make the journey up to the top. Must be 48 inches or taller to ride. *Currently under repair, will be back open Thursday, June 4th. Thank you for your patience*

The Black Hole

Not for the weak of heart; Ride a tube down our DARK enclosed slide. Must be 43 inches or taller to ride.

Tornado Twisters

Race your family or friends down these twisting body slides. Must be 48 inches or taller to ride.

White Serpentine Slide

An exciting tube ride through several twists and turns that are sure to bring you back for more. Must be 43 inches or taller to ride.

Kilauea Cove Slides

Ride a single or double tube down this monstrous slide. The view from the top is awesome. Make sure to bring a camera to get those facial expressions as your buddies slide into the catch pool. Must be 43 inches or taller to ride.

Captain Cook's Landing

This area is for the toddlers in the group. There's a giant frog, an alligator, a seal, and a turtle for the little ones to play on. Don't worry the animals won't bite! Please note this is for children under 48 inches and adult supervision is required at all times.

Tahitian Twisters

Fun filled body slides for the kids to race down. Must be 36 inches or taller to ride.

Cyclone & Tsunami Slides

Plunge down these twisting slides to Mona Loa Bay below. Must be 36 inches or taller to ride.

Mauna Kea Zip Line

This brand-new thrill ride will get your heart racing as you scream over the top of the wave pool on our secure zip line. Named after the highest peak in the state of Hawaii, you'll travel over 300 feet from one side of the wave pool to the next.

Here are some more details:

Riders must be taller than 40 inches

Riders must weigh more than 45 pounds

Riders cannot weigh more than 250 pounds

Mauna Kea Zip Line Hours of Operation:

Every day: 12 p.m. 5 p.m.

Sunset Fridays (in June & July only): 12 p.m.- 8 p.m.

Schedule subject to change

Cost:

One ride: $5

Three rides: $12

All day, unlimited rides: $20

Mauna Kea Zip Line tickets must be purchased in the Aloha Gift Shop near the front entrance of the park.

For more information, visit: www.bigsurffun.com



Big Surf Waterpark

1500 N. McClintock Dr./Hayden Rd.

Tempe, AZ, 85281

Phone (480) 994-2297

Former AZ Attorney General pens play

Grant Woods, former Arizona Attorney General, has written a play called, "The Things We Do." Phoenix Theatre's Caleb Reese New Works Festival will feature the film Friday, May 5th at 7:30pm, Saturday at 8:00pm and Sunday at 7:00pm.

For more information, visit: http://www.phoenixtheatre.com/festival

Caleb Reese New Works Festival at Phoenix Theatre

Phoenix Theatre

100 E. McDowell Rd, Phoenix, AZ 85004

Phone: 602-254-2151

Olivia shows us her workout of choice: Vinyasa yoga.

Continuing our GMAZ Fit Happens series, Olivia Fierro shows us what she loves about a sweaty yoga session. Vinyasa yoga combines breath and movement, and helps you build strength and increase flexibility. Acclaimed instructor John Salisbury of Modern Yoga in Scottsdale leads the class that he says will leave you "floating on clouds".

For more information, visit: www.modern.yoga

Modern Yoga

9619 N. Hayden #112

Scottsdale 85258

480-797-8699

Gypsy Soul performs tonight!

Gypsy Soul is an internationally recognized touring and recording artist group, Roman Morykit and Cilette Swann. The husband and wife duo will be performing at The Listening Room Phoenix on Friday, May 5 at 7 p.m. A homecoming for this pair, Gypsy Soul has early roots in the Valley.

The duo's multicultural heritage helps inform both their message and sound, attracting audiences with their soulful blend of Roots, Pop, Blues and Jazz.

This year, Gypsy Soul celebrates their 20th anniversary as professional touring and recording artists.

Over the past two decades, the pair has had a Top 40 hit, have won numerous songwriting and performance awards, including both the International Acoustic Music Awards and the Independent Music Awards. They've also earned more than 1.6 million downloads.

The Listening Room Phoenix is an intimate 50-seat acoustic music venue will allow audience members to get up-close-and-personal with the band, who consistently sells out shows at much larger venues.

Tickets for the Gypsy Soul concert are $30. The Listening Room Phoenix is a BYOB venue.

For more information, visit: www.thelisteningroomphoenix.com

The Listening Room Phoenix

4614 N. 7th St.

Phoenix, AZ 85014

Ph. 480-390-4900

It's National Lemonade Day!

Chef Kody Harris of Ahwatukee's Fresko grew up with Greek lemonade made in unusual way. Chef Kody uses the whole lemon to create her lemonade, rather than just the juice.

Fresko will be giving away a FREE glass of lemonade to all customers on Sunday, May 7 for National Lemonade Day.

Many of Fresko's menu items also incorporate lemons including roasted lemon half-chicken, baklava, souvlaki skewers and more.

Fresko is now offering delivery via phone and online orders for pickup.

For more information about the delivery area available and the restaurant, visit: www.freskokitchen.com

Fresko

5033 E. Elliot Rd., Phoenix

(480) 940-3669

Fresko is located at off the I-10 and Elliot in the Ahwatukee Plaza.

Thunder from Down Under returns to the Valley

Australia's Thunder From Down Under returns to Talking Stick Resort just in time for a Cinco de Mayo celebration! Tickets are still available.

Tickets to Thunder From Down Under are still available, $25

Remaining shows are tonight at 5 p.m. and 8 p.m. and tomorrow 5 p.m. and 8 p.m.

Talking Stick Resort will also have food and drink specials throughout the property in honor of Cinco de Mayo

$5 house margaritas

$7 Don Julio Silver margaritas

For more information, visit: https://www.talkingstickresort.com/standalone-pages/thunder-from-down-under/ or call: 480-850-7734

Talking Stick Resort

9800 E. Talking Stick Way

Scottsdale, AZ 85256

(480) 850-7777