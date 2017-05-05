ADOT Weekend Freeway Travel Advisory (May 5-8)

Closures or lane restrictions for Phoenix-area freeway improvement projects are scheduled this weekend (May 5-May 8), according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

A two-mile section of northbound Interstate 17 in Phoenix will be closed this weekend for rubberized asphalt resurfacing. The Arizona Department of Transportation says drivers should consider alternate routes to steer clear of the restrictions.

Here is ADOT's list of planned freeway restrictions this weekend (May 5-8):

Northbound Interstate 17 closed between Camelback Road and Glendale Avenue from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 8) for rubberized asphalt resurfacing. Consider alternate routes, including northbound State Route 51. Bethany Home Road and Glendale Avenue both narrowed to one direction in each direction at I-17, with no left turns allowed. Consider other local streets for east-west travel, including Northern Avenue. Southbound I-17 off-ramp at Glendale Avenue closed. Southbound HOV lane closed between Glendale Avenue and Camelback Road. DETOUR : Northbound I-17 traffic exiting at Camelback Road can detour along frontage road or use 19th or 27th avenues. Consider alternate routes due to anticipated heavy traffic.

: Northbound I-17 traffic exiting at Camelback Road can detour along frontage road or use 19th or 27th avenues. Consider alternate routes due to anticipated heavy traffic. Southbound Loop 101 (Agua Fria Freeway) ramp to eastbound Interstate 10 in West Valley closed from 10 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 8) for bridge work. DETOUR : Consider alternate routes to limit delays. Drivers can exit southbound Loop 101 to eastbound McDowell Road and use southbound 91st Avenue to access eastbound I-10.

: Consider alternate routes to limit delays. Drivers can exit southbound Loop 101 to eastbound McDowell Road and use southbound 91st Avenue to access eastbound I-10. Westbound Interstate 10 narrowed to one lane between Estrella Parkway and Perryville Road from 10 p.m. Friday to 7 a.m. Saturday (May 6) and from 10 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (May 7) for lane striping and bridge work. DETOUR : Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely in work zones. Note: Westbound I-10 ramp to northbound Loop 303 and southbound Loop 303 ramp to westbound I-10 closed from 10 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (May 7). Please plan ahead for westbound I-10 on- and off-ramp closures in the area on Saturday night and Sunday morning.

: Please allow extra travel time and be prepared to slow down and merge safely in work zones. Note: Westbound I-10 ramp to northbound Loop 303 and southbound Loop 303 ramp to westbound I-10 closed from 10 p.m. Saturday to 9 a.m. Sunday (May 7). Please plan ahead for westbound I-10 on- and off-ramp closures in the area on Saturday night and Sunday morning. Westbound Loop 202 (Red Mountain Freeway) ramps to northbound State Route 51 and eastbound I-10 at "Mini-Stack" interchange closed overnight from 9 p.m. Friday to 5 a.m. Saturday (May 6) for maintenance. Westbound Loop 202 on-ramp at 32nd Street and off-ramp at 24th Street closed. DETOUR : Consider alternate routes. Drivers can exit westbound Loop 202 at 32nd Street and use westbound Washington Street to access I-10 or use westbound McDowell Road to access northbound SR 51. Note: Westbound Loop 202 ramps to westbound I-10 will remain open.

: Consider alternate routes. Drivers can exit westbound Loop 202 at 32nd Street and use westbound Washington Street to access I-10 or use westbound McDowell Road to access northbound SR 51. Note: Westbound Loop 202 ramps to westbound I-10 will remain open. Eastbound Interstate 10 closed overnight at 59th Avenue in west Phoenix from 11 p.m. Sunday to 5 a.m. Monday (May 8) for construction of Loop 202 South Mountain Freeway interchange. DETOUR : Allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes. Eastbound I-10 traffic will detour along the off- and on-ramps at 59th Avenue.

: Allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes. Eastbound I-10 traffic will detour along the off- and on-ramps at 59th Avenue. Grand Avenue (US 60) narrowed to one lane in each direction at Greenway Road from 9 p.m. Friday to 9 p.m. Sunday (May 7) for resurfacing of intersection. Greenway Road closed at Grand Avenue. DETOUR: Please allow extra travel time and consider alternate routes, including Bell Road. Some drivers will use Thompson Ranch Road/Santa Fe Drive.

Additional freeway-restriction information will be posted at azdot.gov, under ADOT News. Visit the site to also subscribe to ADOT email updates, including weekend restriction information.

For a complete list of highway and freeway restrictions in the Phoenix area and around the state, visit ADOT's Travel Information site at az511.gov or call 511. Another great way to find out more about ADOT's projects and programs to improve Arizona's transportation system is the ADOT Blog at azdot.gov/blog.

