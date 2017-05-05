Motorcycle crash closes EB Loop 101 at Scottsdale Road

ADOT Camera shows the crash on Loop 101 and Scottsdale Rd. (SOURCE: ADOT)

The Loop 101 is closed eastbound at Scottsdale Road due to a crash involving a car and a motorcycle, according to the Arizona Department of Public Safety.

According to DPS, the motorcyclist is a man in his 40s.

Officials say he was not wearing a helmet, but he is expected to survive.

The driver of the car involved in the crash was detained.

DPS says it’s investigating but they believe excessive speed contributed to the crash.

Impairment is not suspected on the part of the driver.

According to ADOT, drivers can use exit and on-ramps at Scottsdale, but drivers should use alternate routes to avoid long delays in the area.

The closure is expected to extend into at least part of the morning commute. Westbound lanes are unaffected.

Traffic Alert: Loop 101 EB is CLOSED @ Scottsdale Rd b/c of a car/motorcycle crash. #azfamily pic.twitter.com/ZXGIHzCDEg — Gina Maravilla (@GinaMaravillaTV) May 5, 2017

