ADOT Camera shows the crash on Loop 101 and Scottsdale Rd. (SOURCE: ADOT)

Aerial view of the vehicle involved in crash (SOURCE: 3TV/CBS5)

Aerial view of the motorcycle crash (SOURCE: 3TV/CBS5)

Aerial view of the backed up traffic on EB L-101 at Scottsdale Rd. (SOURCE: 3TV/CBS5)

The Loop 101 eastbound at Scottsdale Road has reopened following a crash involving a car and a motorcycle, according to the Arizona Department of Transportation.

According to DPS, the motorcyclist is a man in his 40s.

Officials say he was not wearing a helmet, but he is expected to survive.

The driver of the car involved in the crash was detained.

DPS says it’s investigating but they believe excessive speed contributed to the crash.

Impairment is not suspected on the part of the driver.

Eastbound lanes of Loop 101 were reopened before 6:30 a.m. Westbound lanes were unaffected.

