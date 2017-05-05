Wounded woman found dead at home in Phoenix

Police were investigating the death of a woman who was found wounded at a home in Phoenix. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Officers responded to an unknown issue at a home near the 1500 block of E. Sahuaro Drive around 5:15 p.m., according to the Phoenix Police Department.

Officers found the woman unresponsive and critically wounded. Firefighters pronounced her dead at the scene, police said.

No additional information was immediately available.

