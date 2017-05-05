Deportation fears fuel protest over police officers at schools

A group of students wants Phoenix police officers off school campuses because they said they fear they could be deported.

The students, coordinated by Puente Arizona, talked about the details of their Cops Outta Campus Campaign at the Phoenix Union High School District office on Central Avenue south of Camelback Road.

They claim those students who are in the country illegally are at risk of being put in the criminal justice system and could be deported or incarcerated based of having police officers on campus.

"Our young people are at risked for being stopped, be asked for documents at any moment by school resource officers," said Leidy Robledo with Puente Arizona. "That is a possibility that can happen. There's (sic) nothing stopping officers, as of right now, from doing that."

For Phoenix police school resource officers, their main focus is to bridge the gap that exists between police and the youth of today, teach law-related education to deepen their understanding of civic responsibility and to develop their respect for the justice system, police have said in the past.

Some districts, like Phoenix Elementary School District, have said they wouldn't allow Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents on their campuses.

"Right now, the district spends over $1 million in their school safety program without asking young people if that's what makes them feel safe," Robledo said.

