Border Patrol seizes 2,000 pounds of marijuana from truck

Border Patrol agents in southeastern Arizona say they've seized more than a ton of marijuana from a pickup truck that crashed after a brief pursuit.

The Tucson Sector agents were working near Elgin on Tuesday afternoon and tried to stop a suspicious vehicle on a road northeast of State Route 83.

They say the vehicle sped up and then veered off road while being pursued and collided with a chunk of concrete.

Agents say two men from Mexico were inside the truck and taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

The truck was seized and authorities found 97 bundles of marijuana inside, weighing more than 2,000 pounds and with an estimated street value of at least $1 million.

Border Patrol officials say the two men will be facing drug-smuggling charges.

