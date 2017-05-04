Phoenix PD: Suspect who punched 10-year-old boy, stole bike arrested

An 18-year-old man who allegedly punched a boy riding his bicycle in Phoenix was arrested, police announced Thursday.

Angel Lopez was arrested after he allegedly punched a 10-year-old boy in the stomach on Feb. 24 near 5100 West Virginia Avenue and rode away on the bicycle, according to the Phoenix Police Department.

The boy's family found Lopez with the stolen bike and confronted him. Lopez allegedly threatened the family by "acting like he had a handgun" before running away, police said.

Police said Lopez was taken into custody.

Thank you to everyone who shared the original post on Twitter. The suspect in this case has been arrested and taken into custody. pic.twitter.com/6yK9mReWGh — Phoenix Police (@phoenixpolice) May 4, 2017

