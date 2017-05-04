Valley students honor Sandra Day O'Connor Freshman killed in car wreck

Alexa Flores died Thursday after she was involved in car wreck Wednesday. (Source: Go Fund Me)

Friends and loved ones have created a memorial for Alexa Flores (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

As friends of 15-year-old Alexa Flores prepare to remember her life at a vigil Thursday night, students around the valley are turning social media blue in her memory.

[RELATED: Loved ones remember 15-year-old girl killed in Peoria car crash]

Flores was critically injured in a car wreck on her way to school Wednesday. She remained on life support before she died Thursday morning.

Sandra Day O'Connor's student government tweeted out a message to students Wednesday to wear blue for Flores the following day.

Participation was high, with students posting photos on social media using the hashtag #ForAlexa.

This is straight beautiful!! Alexa WE LOVE YOU! ???? #ForAlexa pic.twitter.com/oillJF178s — Chris Aguilar (@Chris_AguilarJR) May 4, 2017

Other high schools within the Deer Valley School District joined in to show their support as well.

no matter what school you go to, wear blue tomorrow!!! #foralexa ?? pic.twitter.com/dgDYehV63t — macy (@macyyhawkins) May 4, 2017

The effort even spread across state lines, with students around the country wearing Alexa's school colors.

honestly it's so awesome to see everyone from different states to join in on wearing blue for alexa today ?????? #ForAlexa #USA pic.twitter.com/CnEMSfD0ct — Tyler Kirberg ?? (@tylerkirberg) May 4, 2017

Thursday at 7 p.m., there will be a vigil for Flores at The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints at 51st Avenue and Pinnacle Peak Road.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.