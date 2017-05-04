Meet the largest fire bomber in the world

Here in Arizona, there are at least six airfields it can fly from. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

The supertanker can carry upwards of 19,500 gallons of liquids. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

It looks like any old 747, but when you get into its belly, it's full of tanks that can house water or fire retardant. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

A company called Global Supertanker boasts it has the largest fire bomber in the world. It's kind of hard to say otherwise when the aircraft they're using to fight wildfires is a Boeing 747-400 jumbo jet.

It's FAA certified and has already fought wildfires in Israel and most recently in Chile.

The aircraft is really a sight to see. It looks like any old 747, but when you get into its belly, it's full of tanks that can house water or fire retardant.

One of its pilots, Marco Valedz, says it's the next generation firefighter.

"We fly at 200 feet over the trees. We're dropping a 175,000 pounds of retardant out of the back of the airplane in about 8 seconds," Valedz said.

To give you an idea of how much water or retardant it can hold, one of the other big aircrafts that fight blazes is a DC-10. That aircraft can carry around 12,000 gallons.

The supertanker takes it a step further. It can carry upwards of 19,500 gallons.

"To hear reports of firemen on the ground that we saved a village or that we helped them in the fight on the fire is very satisfying," Valdez said.

The Global Supertanker is based out of Colorado Springs, Colorado. It was visiting Arizona for routine maintenance.

While the aircraft is FAA certified, the U.S. Forest Service hasn't signed off on just yet.

There is some speculation that the aircraft is limited on where it can fly from. However, here in Arizona, there are at least six airfields it can fly from.

Officials at Global Supertanker hope to have this massive firefighting tool on the fire line in the U.S. as early as July.

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.