Heat keeps Valley air conditioning companies busy

The Donley Service Center in Phoenix was one of many Valley air conditioning companies feeling the heat during the hottest day of the year so far.
Every year, homeowners are told to service their air conditioning units before it's 100-plus degrees outside.
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

The calls came in one right after another on Thursday.

The Donley Service Center in Phoenix was one of many Valley air conditioning companies feeling the heat during the hottest day of the year so far.

"As soon as customers hear it's going to be 105, they start getting very nervous," said dispatcher Jacque Marinucci. "They ask, 'Is my A/C is not going to work? Is it going to come on? Am I going to have cooling?'"

Every year, homeowners are told to service their air conditioning units before it's 100-plus degrees outside.

And every year, a lot of people wait until something breaks down before they call for help.

"Certainly we get people that waited to turn their A/C on until today, and then it doesn't work," said owner Mike Donley. "Then there's a lot of people like, 'OK I better have it maintained and 100-degrees is a reminder.'"

Air conditioning technician Jose Felix went on numerous service calls on Thursday.

Felix said the best way to make sure to keep cool this summer is to take good care of your air conditioning system.

"Units tend to break more just because they are more in distress," said Felix. "The demand is there so the equipment is used more."

