Long distance relationship: Couple competes in Long Drive competitions

For Alex Phillips and Landen Gentry, the World Long Drive Championships spawned a romance. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

Competition can bring people together.

In the case of golfers Alex Phillips and Landen Gentry, the World Long Drive Championships spawned a romance.

"We're called the 'Long Drive Power Couple,'" says Philips. "Two long drivers in a long distance relationship."

The two met at the World Championships in 2015. Both had just gotten knocked out of competition.

The competitions are a chance for the couple to catch up. Gentry lives in Florida and Phillips calls the West Coast home.

"We make it work," says Gentry, who's personal best for a long drive is 451 yards. "When you find someone to make it work with, you make it work."

Gentry still has a day job and competes in Long Drive on the side. Phillips, who played college golf at Cal Poly, still has hopes of making the LPGA Tour.

She was recently on Good Morning Arizona to discuss fitness tips with Scott Pasmore.

The couple will compete all summer in Long Drive competitions, or "couple time" as they call it.

The World Championships are set for the last week of August in Oklahoma.

