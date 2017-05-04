On Guard: Benson Talks Valley Return

Casey Benson is coming home. The former Valley prep star will transfer from Oregon to Grand Canyon University for his senior year.

"To have the opportunity to play in front of friends and family my senior year, it's something that you couldn't pass up on" says the former Arizona High School Player of the Year. "I'm definitely excited and looking forward to getting back home."

Benson will be reunited with his brother, T.J., an assistant on Dan Majerle's staff at GCU. The 6-3 guard will be immediately eligible to play for the Lopes once he graduates from Oregon this spring. The

"I just felt that for my senior year it was in my best interests to make a move and do something different," says the 3 time state champion at Corona del Sol High School. "(Dan Majerle) is going to push me everyday. I know that he puts his players in position to be successful. He gives his players freedom. That's what I'm looking forward to, to go out and play with freedom and not be able to make a mistake and have fun doing it"

Benson is the 2nd former Valley prep star to transfer home. Earlier this spring Zylan Cheatham transferred to ASU from San Diego St.