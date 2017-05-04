Support for this app is ending soon; Download new app NOW

Arizona’s Family is getting bigger to serve you better!

CBS 5 and 3TV are excited to announce that we are joining forces online and on mobile to give you an even greater content experience. That means support for the cbs5az app will be ending soon.

But don't miss all the video, breaking stories, and people you love from CBS 5. They can now be found all on one app – the azfamily app.

[DOWNLOAD THE AZFAMILY APP NOW]

The talented journalists that were working on cbs5az.com and azfamily.com are now dedicated to one great website which will have all the content from both websites and apps. And it's easy to use.

And don't worry. Your favorite CBS 5 anchors aren't going anywhere. Continue to watch Sean McLaughlin, Kris Pickel and Paul Horton in the evenings and Yetta Gibson, Preston Phillips, Heidi Goitia and Ian Schwartz on Wake Up Arizona.