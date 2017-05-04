PD: Woman breaks in house to take a shower

A woman was arrested after breaking into a house to take a shower, according to court documents.

Phoenix Police say on April 29, 41-year-old Victoria O’Connell entered a residence near 35th Avenue and Buckeye Road without permission and was found taking a shower by two teenage residents of the house.

According to police, O’Connell said she was visiting a female friend. When the girls’ father arrived home, he told police he didn’t know O’Connell and she was the same person who took a shower in his house and refused to leave on April 27.

O’Connell was arrested and charged with criminal trespassing.

