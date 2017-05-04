Nearly 100 arrested in anti-gang operation in the Valley

Multiple law enforcement agencies came together for a huge operation that resulted in dozens of arrests and confiscated drugs.

According to the U.S. Marshals Service, Operation Gang Reduction Enforcement was conducted from April 1 to April 30. It resulted in 94 arrests, 116 cleared warrants, 13 gun seizures and about 4 and a half pounds in confiscated drugs.

Those in the operation targeted fugitives wanted for violent crimes and those associated with gangs.

The initiative used the USMS led Arizona WANTED Violent Offender Task Force and partnered with gang units from the Phoenix Police Department and Chandler Police Department, USMS said.

Among the notable arrests was 37-year-old King David Sandoval. He was a member of two violent street gangs and wanted for an April 2017 murder, USMS said.

Another suspect arrested was Richard Valencia who is accused of punching his girlfriend, choking her and forcing her into a vehicle as she attempted to get away.

Raunel Reynoso was taken into custody as well. He was wanted in Texas on charges of aggravated sexual assault of a child and had been on the run for nearly two years, USMS said.

