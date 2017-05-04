Consumer Trend: Electric Bikes

3 On Your Side
A new consumer product seems to be catching on. 

We're talking about electric bikes. They're pretty popular overseas, but they seem to really be catching on here in the U.S.

Mia Cheeseman is a competitive cyclist.

But when it comes to day-to-day biking, she's all about the practicality. 

"Primarily to displace the car, and limit my carbon footprint," says Cheeseman.  

One of Cheeseman's new cycling "toys" is her electric bike, or "eBike." 

eBikes have a small, battery-powered electric motor that activates only when you pedal.

"It really does save you, especially in times like you're running late for a meeting, or there's a giant hill, just to have a little boost," Cheeseman said.

Ben Stites works on bikes and has ridden several of the electric versions.  

He likes that they allow cycling to become a more feasible option as a form of workday transportation.

"An eBike could make a big difference in not arriving to work covered in sweat. Also for people who may be older or less fit," says Stites.

But Stites warns riders can't get too comfortable.

"You're still out there working, climbing the hills. It's helping you out, but you're still doing a fair portion of the work," Stites said.

The electricity around eBikes is surging, with an estimated $32 million in sales in 2016, more than triple just two years ago.

Bike expert Darren Buck says eBikes are the future.

"We're gonna see them evolve towards all kinds of new uses, like using them for last mile freight delivery, using them for families, to make the day care drop-off for kids," Buck said.

As for cost, the majority of eBikes will set you back $1,000 or more. Buck has advice before you make an investment.

"The best bike is the one you're actually gonna ride," said Buck. 

Cheeseman says she looks forward to sharing the road with more eBikers starting with her parents. 

"I would love to see them on an eBike, versus not being as active," Cheeseman said.

