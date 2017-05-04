Naked woman who stole MCSO vehicle gets 27-month prison term

A Mesa woman who was naked when she stole a sheriff deputy's vehicle in January and led officers on a 70-mile pursuit has been sentenced to 27 months in prison.

Maricopa County Superior Court officials say Lisa Luna also was sentenced Thursday to three years of supervised probation.

She was credited with 119 days spent in jail since her arrest.

The 31-year-old Luna pleaded guilty last month to theft of a means of transportation and endangerment.

Authorities say she took off her clothes while walking along a road in Gila Bend on Jan. 5.

Luna later investigators she was high on drugs and the effects caused her to steal the pickup of a deputy whom she'd told she had been sexually assaulted.

She later recanted the assault story.

