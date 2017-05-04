Border officials: Woman found with 3 lbs. of heroin stuffed in her jeans

Alleged drug smugglers are getting more creative as they try to carry drugs across the border.

Customs and Border Patrol officers say they found three pounds of heroin stuffed into the back of a woman's jeans.

Officers detained the woman Tuesday as she was trying to walk across the border into the U.S. They found she had tried to hide the drugs by stuffing them into the back of her pants.

The heroin is worth more than $45,000.

The 47-year-old woman is a resident of Nogales, Arizona.

This wasn't the only incident keeping border officials busy on Tuesday.

Early in their shift, officers located nearly 22 pounds of meth, worth approximately $65,000, in the rear quarter panels of a Ford SUV driven by a 38-year-old woman from Peoria, Arizona, as she was returning from Mexico.



A short time later, officers referred a 40-year-old Mexican man from Nogales, Sonora, for a closer inspection of his Nissan sedan when he applied for entry into the U.S. Using a CBP narcotics detection canine, officers located more than 31 pounds of meth and 2.5 pounds of cocaine hidden in the vehicle's floor area. The drugs were estimated to be worth $123,000 combined.

Officers later referred a 26-year-old woman from Rio Rico, Arizona, for an additional inspection of her Honda sedan as she was returning from Mexico.

A CBP narcotics detection canine alerted to the vehicle’s back seats where officers found more than 10 pounds of heroin worth more than $178,000.

All in all, on Tuesday U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers at the Port of Nogales’ Dennis DeConcini crossing seized a combined 68 pounds of methamphetamine, cocaine and heroin worth more than $410,000.

This past weekend was a busy time at the border, as well. U.S. Customs and Border Protection officers arrested two U.S. citizens during weekend smuggling attempts involving a combined 56 pounds of methamphetamine and fentanyl worth an estimated $197,000.

Officers working at the Morley pedestrian crossing Saturday referred a 37-year-old Tucson man for further search and found more than a pound of meth, worth approximately $3,300, and less than a pound of fentanyl, worth almost $32,000, hidden in his groin area.

On Sunday, officers at the DeConcini crossing referred a 21-year-old woman from Nogales, Arizona, for an additional search of her Honda sedan. Using a CBP narcotics detection canine, officers located more than 54 pounds of meth, valued in excess of $162,000, hidden throughout the vehicle.

Officers seized the drugs and vehicle involved, and turned both subjects over to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement's Homeland Security Investigations.

Nogales #CBP Officers stop multiple smuggling attempts of hard drugs worth over $410K. Details: https://t.co/OGf5Hf96SF pic.twitter.com/qOi58qDnhV — CBP Arizona (@CBPArizona) May 4, 2017

