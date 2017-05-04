Chandler HS placed on brief lockdown after reports of man with gun near campus

Chandler High School was placed on a brief lockdown Thursday after someone reported that there was possibly a man with a gun near campus.

Police tell us they responded to the threat call near the campus near Chandler and McQueen on Thursday morning.

The school was placed on lockdown as a precaution.

The suspect took off from the area prior to police arrival and has not been located.

"Mention of a gun was made, but we cannot confirm he had a gun at this point," said a statement from Sergeant Daniel Mejia with the Chandler Police Department.

The lockdown was lifted after about half an hour and police say there was no threat to the school.

Chandler High School principal Larry Rother released the following statement to the parents and guardians:

"I am writing to inform you that as a precaution, Chandler Police placed Chandler High in lockdown for approximately 30 minutes this morning while they worked to resolve a community situation. Although it was an inconvenience for staff and students, the lockdown went very smoothly. I’d like to thank the Chandler Police for their communication with us as they resolved the situation and our students and staff who remained calm during the ordeal. We all worked well together to ensure the safety of students and staff. We will continue to do everything we can to make our school a safe learning environment."



