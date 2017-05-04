4 Tempe officers shot at during investigation in Phoenix

Phoenix police say that four Tempe officers were shot at around 1:30 a.m. Thursday while conducting a separate investigation in Phoenix.

The shots were fired in the area of 39th Avenue and Osborn Road.

Officers had noticed they were being followed by a brown Chevy pickup truck.

Police say an occupant of the pickup fired multiple gunshots at the officers' car.

Thankfully, no officers were hit and no one was hurt.

The shooter was not located, but officers later found the suspect's vehicle at an apartment complex Bethany Home Road and 67th Avenue.

