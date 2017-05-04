Bank robbery suspect talks remorse, regret in jailhouse interview

"I'm very remorseful for what I did. I'm very regretful."

A man accused of several armed robberies around the Valley shared his story with 3TV in a jailhouse interview.

"If you look into my past, into my history, this isn't what I am. This isn't who I am," Kipper Myers told us.

Myers, 30, is locked up in the Lower Buckeye Jail, facing four counts of armed robbery and probation violation.

Myers claims he isn't responsible for all the robberies, just two of them. He also admits he was high and drunk at the time.

"I did go and do certain things that I do highly regret," he told us. "I was under the influence, big time. And I felt very coerced into doing these things."

Myers was arrested on April 24. This is the police account of what led up to his arrest:

"Over the time frame of March 16, 2017, through March 27, 2017, Kipper Myers committed four different armed robberies in north Phoenix.

The first occurred on March 16th when Kipper entered a pizza restaurant at 35th Avenue and Union Hills Drive and demanded the money after the clerk opened the register.

On March 23rd Kipper committed an armed robbery of a Credit Union near 2600 W Ross Avenue. Kipper entered the bank, pointed a gun at the clerk and demanded money.

On March 27th Kipper committed an armed robbery of another pizza restaurant at 19th Avenue and Union Hills. Kipper ordered food from the clerk and when she opened the register, Kipper pointed a silver handgun and demanded the money.

The final armed robbery was on March 27th at a gas station near 3100 W Carefree Highway. Kipper entered the store and pointed a handgun at the clerk and took two large boxes of cigarettes.

Through the course of the investigation, Kipper was identified as the suspect for these armed robberies. On Monday, April 24, 2017, Kipper was located at a trailer in north Phoenix and arrested without incident."

Myers talked about how he ended up in this situation.

"Honestly, money is a big factor in that," he said. "Also, trying to come out of a certain situation. Trying to come out from where I was. At the time I thought of it as a means to an end."

Myers also told us he was trying to make positive changes for the sake of his newborn son.

"I had my first son on March 30. I just thought I would be able to be done with everything stop doing all kinds of dirt and just go be the dad. Be the dad that I never had, I want to show my son something different."

"I'm very remorseful for what I did. I'm very regretful. Myers says he's sorry for frightening anyone.

"I feel horrible for anybody who felt scared or threatened because I wasn't going to hurt nobody," he said.

He also wants to tell others to not go down this path.

"I just want people to know this is not who I am, and that I am remorseful," he said.

