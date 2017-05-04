Man arrested in Snowflake after meth and 14 weapons seized

Navajo County Sheriff's officials say a man has been arrested in Snowflake after methamphetamine and more than a dozen firearms were found at his home.

They say Scott Dean Anderson is prohibited from possessing firearms.

He was taken into custody Tuesday after a search warrant was executed at his residence.

Sheriff's officials say more than seven ounces of meth was found along with 14 firearms and other weapons.

They say Anderson was arrested without incident.

He's been booked into the county jail on suspicion of methamphetamine possession, possession meth for sale, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a weapon during a drug offense and having a weapon while being a prohibited possessor.

It was unclear Wednesday if Anderson has an attorney for his case yet.

