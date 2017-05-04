Penalty phase continues for man convicted of 6 killings

The penalty phase of an Arizona prisoner's trial in Yuma in the killings of six people in 2005 continues.

A jury on Friday found aggravating factors that could make Preston Strong eligible for the death penalty, and the final stage begins Monday with presentations from both sides before jurors deliberate on whether Strong should be sentenced to death or life in prison.

The same Superior Court jury convicted the 50-year-old Strong on April 25 of six counts of first-degree murder after a months-long trial.

Prosecutors said Strong spent hours killing 35-year-old Luis Rios, 29-year-old Adrienne Heredia and her four children, ages 6 to 13.

Strong is in prison for life in the 2007 killing of Satinder Gill, a Yuma physician who was strangled and bludgeoned in his home.

