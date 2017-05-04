Breast implant resources

We have put together this list of resources to help our audience learn more about breast implants, including the possible risks.

U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA)

Information page about breast implants

5 things to know about breast implants

Breast implants are not lifetime devices Research product Communicate with the surgeon Learn about long-term risks Monitoring is crucial

Breast Implant-Associated Anaplastic Large Cell Lymphoma (BIA-ALCL)

"Since 2011, we have strengthened our understanding of this condition and concur with the World Health Organization designation of breast implant-associated anaplastic large cell lymphoma (BIA-ALCL) as a rare T-cell lymphoma that can develop following breast implants. ... At this time, most data suggest that BIA-ALCL occurs more frequently following implantation of breast implants with textured surfaces rather than those with smooth surfaces."

Breast Implant Complications

Update on the Safety of Silicone Gel-Filled Breast Implants 2011 (63-page PDF)

Note from page 21:

"The post-approval studies to date do not show evidence that silicone gel-filled breast implants cause CTD, reproductive problems, or breast cancer. Low follow-up rates and other study limitations may limit interpretation of the data and preclude the detection of very rare complications. Both manufacturers have encountered challenges in implementation of their study protocols, and follow-up rates are lower than expected. As follow-up has lagged, the FDA recognizes that these studies may not provide the data necessary to definitively answer questions about rare associations."

Regulatory history of breast implants

Where to report problems: MedWatch

National Center for Health Research

What you need to know about breast implants

Breast Implant Information Project

"The National Center for Health Research developed this website for girls and women considering breast implants, and for those who already have implants and want more information. The Breast Implant Information Project collects, analyses [sic], and summarizes information from peer-reviewed research and from discussions with surgeons, other health professionals, and women with implants."

Breast implants: A research and regulatory summary

Debate swirls over the risks of breast implants, and physicians and patients are justifiably confused by the conflicting information available. ~ Diana Zuckerman, PhD, Elizabeth Santoro, RN, MPH, Emily Moore, and Judith Faucette, JD, National Center for Health Research

"In 2011, an international scandal revealed that tens of thousands of breast implants had been made with industrial silicone instead of medical grade silicone, the FDA reassured women that the high complication rate for breast implants was no higher than expected, and research revealed that breast implants increased the risk of a rare type of lymphoma."

FDA agrees with WHO, links breast implants to rare cancer. How worried should women be?

Insurance Coverage Information for Breast Implant Removal

Summary of: Breast implants, self-esteem, quality of life, and the risk of suicide

More on breast implants from the National Center for Health Research

American Society of Plastic Surgeons

2015 Plastic Surgery Statistics Report (23-page PDF)

Breast augmentation continues to be the top cosmetic surgical procedure and has been since 2006. Silicones implants were used in 80%, and saline implants in 20%, of all breast augmentations in 2015. ~ 2015 Plastic Surgery Statistics Report

Other resources mentioned in the story

HealingBreastImplantIllness.com

Breast Implant Illness and Healing with Nicole (closed Facebook group)

