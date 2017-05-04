Thursday, May 4

Thursday, May 4Posted: Updated:
Barrio Queen celebrates Cinco de Mayo and 5-year anniversary
There will be a special guest appearance by Roger Clyne, who will be kicking things off Thursday night with a Mexican Moonshine Tequila Dinner. He will perform live and talking about his tequila, Mexican Moonshine. Barrio Queen has two locations in the Valley.
Barrio Queen Old Town Scottsdale Location
7114 E. Stetson Dr.
Scottsdale, AZ 85251
480.656.4197
Barrio Queen Gilbert Location
388 N. Gilbert Rd.
Gilbert, AZ 85234
480.634.5025
For more information, visit: www.BarrioQueen.com
Garden Guy: Medicinal herbs you can grow
Looking for herbs that can help with indigestion, stress, anxiety, sunburns and headaches to name a few. There are many herbs that you can grow on your own that can help relieve some of those and for centuries, our ancestors have used herbs as a source of vitamins and medicines in healing ailments. In fact, herbs as still used to a great extent in Europe and Asia. Herbs are not a high fertilizer consumer and if you plant them in pots make sure to flush the salts out of the pot every time you water with a good soaking of the plant every 1 to 2 weeks. This is a matter of watering until you see moisture running out of the holes in the bottom. For example, basil, many people don't know that basil can help with lack of appetite, cuts and scrapes. Feeling stressed: the scent from lavender has shown to calm and help you feel relaxed. It also eases pain and when applied to cuts and bruises functions as an antiseptic. If you have digestion or gas, peppermint is your go to herb, drinking tea made with this herb can provide relief and also helps soothe headaches. Marigold is good for sunburns, acne and blemishes and also helps sooth ulcers and digestive problems. Others to look at are the ever so popular chamomile, Echinacea, lemon balm and parsley.
Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com
Tara at the Movies: Guardians of the Galaxy
Tara Hitchcock sits down with the stars of the new movie, including Chris Pratt.
For more information, visit: https://marvel.com/guardians
For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit these websites:
http://www.harkinstheatres.com/behindTheScreens.aspx
https://www.facebook.com/TaraOnTV/
Cooking for Cancer
Arizona Culinary Institute holds monthly food demonstrations for Ironwood Cancer patients and the community. We learn the health benefits of dark chocolate and almonds while making dark chocolate almond bonbons.
Ironwood Cancer and Research Centers Survivor's day celebration at our Glendale office, May 6th, 2017 8-11 am.
For more information visit: www.Ironwoodcrc.com and Arizona Culinary Institute: www.azculinary.edu
Ironwood Cancer and Research Centers
Multiple locations valley wide
Phone: (480) 821-2838
Arizona Culinary Institute
10585 N 114th Street Scottsdale AZ 85259
South east corner of 116th Street and Shea Blvd
Phone: (480) 603-1066
Desert Dog PD K-9 Trials
Desert Dog K-9 Trials is a police dog competition being held this weekend at Sloan Park in Mesa.
The event runs from 9 am and will end at approximately 3:00 pm. Saturday and Sunday.
- Open to the public
- Donation at the Gate
- This is a police dog competition.
- Different events both days.
- Fun Family Event.
- Food concession, stand will be open.
Vendors and static displays.
No pets allowed into the stadium
For more information about the schedule of events visit: www.desertdogk9trials.com
15th Annual Desert Dog K-9 Trials
May 6th & 7th, 2017 at the Sloan Park. (Spring Training home of the Cubs)
2330 West Rio Salado Parkway, Mesa, AZ 85201