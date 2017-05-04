Thursday, May 4

Barrio Queen celebrates Cinco de Mayo and 5-year anniversary

There will be a special guest appearance by Roger Clyne, who will be kicking things off Thursday night with a Mexican Moonshine Tequila Dinner. He will perform live and talking about his tequila, Mexican Moonshine. Barrio Queen has two locations in the Valley.

Barrio Queen Old Town Scottsdale Location

7114 E. Stetson Dr.

Scottsdale, AZ 85251

480.656.4197

Barrio Queen Gilbert Location

388 N. Gilbert Rd.

Gilbert, AZ 85234

480.634.5025

For more information, visit: www.BarrioQueen.com

Garden Guy: Medicinal herbs you can grow

Looking for herbs that can help with indigestion, stress, anxiety, sunburns and headaches to name a few. There are many herbs that you can grow on your own that can help relieve some of those and for centuries, our ancestors have used herbs as a source of vitamins and medicines in healing ailments. In fact, herbs as still used to a great extent in Europe and Asia. Herbs are not a high fertilizer consumer and if you plant them in pots make sure to flush the salts out of the pot every time you water with a good soaking of the plant every 1 to 2 weeks. This is a matter of watering until you see moisture running out of the holes in the bottom. For example, basil, many people don't know that basil can help with lack of appetite, cuts and scrapes. Feeling stressed: the scent from lavender has shown to calm and help you feel relaxed. It also eases pain and when applied to cuts and bruises functions as an antiseptic. If you have digestion or gas, peppermint is your go to herb, drinking tea made with this herb can provide relief and also helps soothe headaches. Marigold is good for sunburns, acne and blemishes and also helps sooth ulcers and digestive problems. Others to look at are the ever so popular chamomile, Echinacea, lemon balm and parsley.

Contact Dave at gardenguy@gardenguy.com, or visit www.gardenguy.com

Tara at the Movies: Guardians of the Galaxy

Tara Hitchcock sits down with the stars of the new movie, including Chris Pratt.

For more information, visit: https://marvel.com/guardians

For more information on Tara reviews and interviews visit these websites:

http://www.harkinstheatres.com/behindTheScreens.aspx

https://www.facebook.com/TaraOnTV/

Cooking for Cancer

Arizona Culinary Institute holds monthly food demonstrations for Ironwood Cancer patients and the community. We learn the health benefits of dark chocolate and almonds while making dark chocolate almond bonbons.

Ironwood Cancer and Research Centers Survivor's day celebration at our Glendale office, May 6th, 2017 8-11 am.

For more information visit: www.Ironwoodcrc.com and Arizona Culinary Institute: www.azculinary.edu

Ironwood Cancer and Research Centers

Multiple locations valley wide

Phone: (480) 821-2838

Arizona Culinary Institute

10585 N 114th Street Scottsdale AZ 85259

South east corner of 116th Street and Shea Blvd

Phone: (480) 603-1066

Desert Dog PD K-9 Trials

Desert Dog K-9 Trials is a police dog competition being held this weekend at Sloan Park in Mesa.

The event runs from 9 am and will end at approximately 3:00 pm. Saturday and Sunday.

Open to the public

Donation at the Gate

This is a police dog competition.

Different events both days.

Fun Family Event.

Food concession, stand will be open.

Vendors and static displays.

No pets allowed into the stadium

For more information about the schedule of events visit: www.desertdogk9trials.com

15th Annual Desert Dog K-9 Trials

May 6th & 7th, 2017 at the Sloan Park. (Spring Training home of the Cubs)

2330 West Rio Salado Parkway, Mesa, AZ 85201