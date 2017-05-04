Emma Stone sends surprise to Valley teen who asked her to prom

Emma Stone sent a gift to Arcadia High School junior, Jacob Staudenmaier after turning him down for his prom.

Staudenmaier had asked Stone to prom via a 'promposal' video that eventually went viral.

The video was a huge production by Staudenmaier in which he recreated the opening scene to Stone's hit film, "La La Land'.

Unfortunately, Stone replied that she couldn't make the dance because she was working in London.

But she did send a nice surprise for Staudenmaier and his prom date.

Stone sent a corsage and boutonniere for Staudenmaier and his date just in time for their prom which was on April 29. Stone personalized the gift with a note saying "A little something for you and your lucky date. Have a great time! Much love, Emma Stone."

A post shared by Jacob Staudenmaier (@jstaudenmaier) on May 1, 2017 at 4:53pm PDT

IM ASKING EMMA STONE TO PROM, and decided to recreate the opening scene from la la land @RyanGosling @LaLaLand @johnjayandrich #prom pic.twitter.com/l28R2rv3I7 — Jacob Staudenmaier (@upsettrout) April 4, 2017

