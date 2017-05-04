Emma Stone sends surprise to Valley teen who asked her to prom

Posted: Updated:
By Laura Lollman, Content Producer
Connect
(Source: 3TV/CBS 5) (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -

Emma Stone sent a gift to Arcadia High School junior, Jacob Staudenmaier after turning him down for his prom. 

Staudenmaier had asked Stone to prom via a 'promposal' video that eventually went viral.

The video was a huge production by Staudenmaier in which he recreated the opening scene to Stone's hit film, "La La Land'. 

[READ MORE: Phoenix teen's Emma Stone 'promposal' video goes viral]

Unfortunately, Stone replied that she couldn't make the dance because she was working in London.

[RELATED: Emma Stone can't make it to prom, despite sweet video promposal]

But she did send a nice surprise for Staudenmaier and his prom date. 

Stone sent a corsage and boutonniere for Staudenmaier and his date just in time for their prom which was on April 29. Stone personalized the gift with a note saying "A little something for you and your lucky date. Have a great time! Much love, Emma Stone." 

Copyright 2017 KPHO/KTVK (KPHO Broadcasting Corporation). All rights reserved.

  • Social Connect

  • AZ FamilyAZ Family FacebookAZ Family TwitterAZ Family InstagramAZ Family Haystack