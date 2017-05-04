SWAT situation closes road in Phoenix

A SWAT situation closed Grandview Road between Cave Creek Road and 26th Street in Phoenix Thursday morning.

According to Phoenix police, officers were performing a mental health pick up on a man in a home in the area. The man was not cooperative and barricaded himself inside the house, causing SWAT to be called and neighbors to be evacuated from their homes.

A short time after SWAT arrived, the man surrendered and was taken into custody.

Neighbors were allowed to return to their homes and the situation ended peacefully, police say.

