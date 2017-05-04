Man sentenced to life in shooting death of retired officer

An ex-convict has been sentenced to life in prison in the shooting death of a retired Bakersfield, California, police officer during an attempted carjacking outside an Arizona casino.

John Albert Campos Sr. faces six life terms under the sentence imposed Monday by a federal judge in Phoenix as a result of Campos' February guilty plea in the Dec. 24, 2015 killing of 52-year-old Frank Pascua.

Pascua was shot outside a Gila River Indian Community casino as Campos tried to steal a car. Campos then carjacked another vehicle and fled. He was later arrested in Phoenix.

Campus pleaded guilty to numerous crimes that included carjacking and use of a firearm during a crime of violence.

Arizona Department of Corrections records list numerous previous convictions for Campos, including armed robbery and kidnapping.

