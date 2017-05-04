Air conditioning not working at Tempe apartment complex

People were sweating it outside and inside at the Southern Garden Apartments. (Source: 3TV/CBS 5)

On the first day that the Valley hit 100 degrees, dozens of families had to sweat it out without air conditioning in Tempe.

People were sweating it outside and inside at the Southern Garden Apartments near McClintock Drive and Southern Avenue.

Air conditioning is included in the rent people pay but it hasn't been working for weeks, they said. Wednesday was the first day things got really bad.

Some bought their own window air conditioning units.

At least one family moved out for the night to a hotel.

Other had their windows and doors open with fans on trying to beat the heat.

Managers reportedly told residents they're working on the air conditioning but need special parts. So with more triple digits expected during the next few days, it's doubtful they'll have air conditioning.

